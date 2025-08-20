USA’s oil exports to Nigeria, others drop to 3.3m bpd

By Udeme Akpan, Agams-Emuobe Oghenemairo & Ime-Udoma Richmond

THE United States of America oil exports to Nigeria and other African nations dropped for the fifth month to 3.3 million barrels per day, bpd in July 2025.

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, disclosed this in its August 2025 Monthly Oil Market Report, MOMR, without providing details.

The report stated: “US crude exports declined for the fifth month in a row to average just 3.3 mb/d, the lowest level since March 2022. Declines were driven by lower flows to Europe and Africa, particularly Nigeria.”

The coming on stream of some domestic refineries, especially the 650,000 bpd Dangote Petroleum Refinery culminated in investors importing crude oil from the global markets, including the United States.

However, checks by Vanguard indicated that such importation has reduced following increased local production in recent times.

According to OPEC, Nigeria’s oil output, excluding condensate, rose by 11 per cent, year-on-year, YoY to 1.559 million barrels per day, bpd in July, representing the highest monthly production level in 2025.

Similarly, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, said Nigeria’s oil output surpassed 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) last month.

Gbenga Komolafe, Commission Chief Executive of the NUPRC, said: “The Commission is pursuing the Project 1 MMBOPD Incremental initiative with modest gains recorded owing to the multi-stakeholder collaborative approach adopted. We are glad to report that we crossed the 1.8 MMBOPD mark on peak production last month, with average production hovering at 1.78 MMBOPD.

“As part of our commitment towards sustainable production, the Commission is optimising the Maximum Efficient Rate (MER) framework, addressing produced water management, and aligning operational shutdowns and turnaround maintenance schedules to ensure minimal production disruptions. Given the above and with the concerted efforts of all, the presidential mandate on production increase is well within reach.”