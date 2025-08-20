US TV judge Frank Caprio dies at 88 after cancer battle

Frank Caprio, the US celebrity judge affectionately known as the “nicest judge in the world,” has died at the age of 88, his family confirmed.

Caprio, who had been battling pancreatic cancer, passed away surrounded by family. News of his death was announced on his official Instagram account, where he was remembered for his warmth, humor, and “unwavering belief in the goodness of people.”

His son, David Caprio, thanked fans for their outpouring of love and urged them to honor his father’s legacy by choosing to “spread a little kindness.”

Judge Caprio rose to worldwide fame through his hit courtroom series Caught in Providence, where his compassionate and light-hearted approach to justice earned him billions of views across social media platforms. He often went viral for his unique style—whether inviting children to sit beside him at the bench, showing empathy to struggling defendants, or inspiring the creation of a “mini-judge” plush toy.

Debmar-Mercury, the production company behind Caught in Providence, described him as a man whose “unique brand of compassion and common-sense approach” left a lasting impact. “We will miss him dearly,” co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said.

Over his career, Caprio presided over thousands of cases in his hometown of Providence, Rhode Island, before achieving national recognition. His show earned three Daytime Emmy nominations, including two for him personally last year.

Beyond television, Caprio became a social media star. A TikTok video capturing his simple morning routine—brushing his teeth, signing his book, and watching his own show—garnered more than five million views.

In a 2019 interview, he said his courtroom reflected “a slice of life of Rhode Island that is very interesting, and it reflects the same issues people are experiencing nationwide.”

After revealing his cancer diagnosis in 2023, Judge Caprio vowed to fight “as hard as I can” and frequently thanked his millions of followers for their encouragement. In one of his final posts, he shared that he was back in hospital following a setback and asked for prayers.

Judge Caprio is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Joyce, their five children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.