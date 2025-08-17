US police find body in forest believed to be missing Nigerian mom

A body found in a Naperville forest preserve is believed to be that of Olasinmibo “Sinmi” Abosede, a 46-year-old Nigerian woman who has been missing since July 30, authorities said Thursday.

At about 1:55 p.m., Naperville police officers were called to a trailhead at the southwest corner of Springbrook Prairie Forest Preserve, near 83rd Street and Chandelle Drive, following a report of a body.

Officers were led through a dense area of high grass, where they discovered the remains. Police said the clothing on the body matched what Abosede was last seen wearing.

“While we believe the individual to be Sinmi, the final confirmation will be made by the DuPage County Coroner’s Office,” Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said in a news release as quoted by CBC News.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss and extend our sincere condolences to the Abosede family during this difficult time. Thank you to everyone in our community who assisted with this investigation and for your care and concern. We ask that everyone keep the family in your thoughts and respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Abosede, a married mother of four, was reported missing in the same area on July 30.

St. Raphael Catholic Church, where she was a parishioner, issued a statement after the discovery, “Our parish family at St. Raphael Catholic Church has been praying diligently for the safe return of Olasinmibo ‘Sinmi’ Abosede. It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of her passing. We are deeply saddened, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time. As a parish, we remain committed to lifting Sinmi and her loved ones in prayer in the days ahead. May our Blessed Mother and St. Raphael escort Sinmi into Eternal Life.”

Police said no foul play is suspected.

Vanguard News