US pledges support for Kyiv amidst Russia, Ukraine peace talk

By Nkiruka Nnorom with agency report

US President, Donald Trump, has assured that the United States would continue to support Ukraine regardless of the outcome of the meeting convened to negotiate peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump specifically assured that the US would help Europe in providing security for Ukraine as part of any deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“When it comes to security, there’s going to be a lot of help,” Trump told reporters, adding that European countries would be involved. “They are a first line of defence because they’re there, but we’ll help them out. Also, we’ll be involved.”

He, however, said that he no longer believed reaching a ceasefire was a necessary prerequisite for striking a peace agreement, thereby backing a position staked out by Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and opposed by Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and most European leaders.

Asked “Is this the end of the road for American support for Ukraine if the meeting was a deal or no deal?”

He responded, “I can never say that. It’s never the end of the road. People are being killed and we want to stop that. So, I would not say it’s the end of the road.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Zelensky has that Kyiv was prepared to find a diplomatic way to end Russia’s war, stressing again that Kyiv wants a trilateral meeting with Moscow and Washington.

Asked whether Ukraine is ready to redraw the maps in a peace deal, or keep sending Ukrainian troops to their deaths for another couple of years,” Zelensky did not answer directly, but praised the Trump administration’s efforts to stop the war.

Zelensky said Ukraine has to live with daily Russian attacks, pointing to Russia’s deadly overnight strike on Kharkiv.