US Open: Swiatek beats Arango to reach second round

Poland’s Iga Swiatek serves to Colombia’s Emiliana Arango during their women’s singles first round tennis match on day three of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on August 26, 2025. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

World number two Iga Swiatek powered into the second round of the US Open on Tuesday, swatting aside Colombia’s Emiliana Arango with a brisk straight sets victory.

Swiatek arrived in New York as the bookmakers’ favourite to win her second US Open after a blistering run of recent form which included a breakthrough Wimbledon title and a win at the Cincinnati Open.

The 24-year-old Polish star indicated she is ready to live up to that status with a quickfire 6-1, 6-2 demolition of world No.84 Arango on the main Arthur Ashe Stadium court at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Swiatek seized control of Tuesday’s opener with a break of serve in the fourth game, blasting a booming forehand down the line that Arango could only return into the net.

She broke again for a 5-1 lead soon afterwards, her delicate drop volley forcing a scrambled return from Arango that drifted out.

After holding easily to clinch the first set, Swiatek was soon back on the offensive in the second.

Arango was broken in the first game, and a further break in the seventh game left Swiatek 5-2 ahead and serving for the match.

A superb volley brought up three match points and she converted the second of those to clinch victory.

Swiatek will face either Valerie Glozman of the United States or the Netherlands’ Suzan Lamens in the second round.