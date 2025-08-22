US Open my favourite Slam, says Sabalenka ahead of title defence

Belarus’s Aryna Sabalenka plays a forehand return to US player Amanda Anisimova during their women’s singles semi-final tennis match on the eleventh day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10, 2025. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

World number one Aryna Sabalenka believes she is ready to hit her peak as she prepares to launch the defence of her US Open crown after a tumultuous season of near-misses.

The 27-year-old from Belarus arrives at Flushing Meadows sitting on top of the global rankings despite a year in which she has failed to add to her tally of three Grand Slam singles titles.

Agonising defeats in the finals of the Australian and French Opens, followed by a semi-final exit at Wimbledon, have left Sabalenka even more determined to retain her crown in New York, a tournament she regards as her favourite Grand Slam.

Sabalenka took a lengthy break after her Wimbledon disappointment, opting to skip the WTA Montreal tournament in order to recharge.

Although her return at the Cincinnati Open ended in a straight sets defeat to Elena Rybakina in the quarter-finals, a relaxed Sabalenka says she is in a positive mood heading to New York.

“I’ve had a pretty good season so far in the Slams. Lost those two finals but I learned really tough lessons,” Sabalenka said.

“I lost in semis at Wimbledon but the consistency is there. I’m just missing a little, little part. (The US Open) has always been my favorite slam. I’m defending champion, and I love being in this position.”

Both of Sabalenka’s Grand Slam final defeats this season went to three sets.

A gruelling 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 loss to Madison Keys in Melbourne was followed by a 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-4 reverse to Coco Gauff at Roland Garros.

“I really hope those tough lessons are going to help me in this one,” said Sabalenka, who was criticised for remarks after her French Open defeat in which she suggested her own mistakes — rather than Gauff’s performance — was to blame.

She subsequently apologised for her comments and has patched up her relationship with Gauff, who also defeated Sabalenka in the final of the 2023 US Open.

– Swiatek lurks, Venus farewell? –

“After that, I had to sit back and reflect on everything and apologize and make sure that people understand my point — that was just I was over emotional,” Sabalenka said of the Gauff controversy. “I was completely wrong…it was a tough lesson, but it helped me a lot in so many different ways.”

As the No.1 seed, Sabalenka could meet third seed Gauff in the semi-finals in New York, in a repeat of their 2023 final.

But the biggest threat to Sabalenka’s hopes of a successful title defence may come in the shape of Poland’s Iga Swiatek, who heads into the tournament brimming with confidence after following up her breakthrough Wimbledon title in July with victory at the Cincinnati Open.

Second-seed Swiatek, who defeated Sabalenka in the semi-finals en route to winning the US Open in 2022, has looked in relaxed mood since arriving in New York.

She shrugged off fatigue to partner Casper Ruud to Wednesday’s mixed doubles final, where the duo were beaten by Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, but looks well-placed to add a second US Open crown to her collection of six Grand Slam singles titles.

US hopes, meanwhile, will be spearheaded by Gauff, the 2023 champion whose fortunes have fluctuated since her victory at the French Open in June.

The 21-year-old suffered a first-round exit at Wimbledon, and has struggled to get to grips with her service game since, notably making 23 double faults in a single match at the Canadian Open in Montreal last month — the most in a WTA-level match since 2011.

Gauff has moved to remedy those problems by shaking up her coaching team just days before the US Open, reportedly bringing in biomechanical coach Gavin McMillan to iron out the kinks in her serve this week.

Elsewhere, Venus Williams is poised to make what may well turn out to be her farewell appearance in the US Open after being granted a wild card into the draw, 28 years after reaching the final as a 17-year-old in 1997.

The 45-year-old US tennis icon faces Czech 11th seed Karolina Muchova in the first round.