US Consul General says OOLI is worthy legacy by Obasanjo

By Adesina Wahab

The United States, US, Consul General, Joellen Gorg, has lauded the Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute (OOLI) as a “worthy legacy” established by former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, calling it a beacon of transformational leadership and ethical governance.

She also described the institute as a resounding show of support for visionary African leadership.

She stated this during a visit and high-level engagement with the institute's representatives and stakeholders.

Gorg also expressed deep admiration for the objectives underpinning OOLI’s establishment. She highlighted the institute’s mission to groom principled leaders capable of navigating complex global challenges while honouring Africa’s rich heritage and intellectual capital.

“OOLI represents a forward-thinking platform that not only champions ethical leadership in Africa but also cultivates dialogue and collaboration across borders. I fully embrace the vision behind its founding and welcome future partnerships to broaden its international reach,” stated Consul General Joellen Gorg.

This endorsement signals a promising avenue for bilateral collaboration between the Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute and global institutions focused on leadership development, peacebuilding, and social impact.

Plans are already underway to explore joint initiatives that will amplify OOLI’s influence and integrate global best practices.

Prof. Adedeji Daramola, Deputy Chief Executive of OOLI, in response, expressed appreciation for the Consul General’s recognition, reaffirming OOLI’s commitment to preparing a new generation of servant-leaders equipped with integrity, innovation, and resilience.

As OOLI continues its rise as a continental force in leadership education, this international acknowledgment sets the tone for deeper engagement and transformative partnerships that reflect Africa’s strategic role in global affairs.