UPU House: Reyenieju faults Dafinone’s statement, describes it as reckless, divisive

Former Member of House of Representatives Warri Federal Constituency, Daniel Reyenieju, has faulted senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Ede Dafinone’s, statement about Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, House in Warri, saying he was reckless.

Dafinone had condemned last Saturday’s invasion and destruction of sections of UPU House during skirmishes between Urhobo and Itsekiri people in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Senator described the attack as an assault on Urhobo people, warning those behind the attack to desist as the building was a sacred place for all Urhobo people worldwide.

He said: “An attack on the UPU is, by extension, an attack on the entire Urhobo Nation. I urge the authorities to investigate these incidents thoroughly and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.”

Meanwhile, reacting to Dafinone’s statement, Reyenieju insisted that framing such an incident in such ethnic terms was to deliberately inflame tensions rather than calm them.

He, however, urged Dafinone to temper his language and focus on building bridges of unity, arguing that his role demands fairness and neutrality, not incitement disguised as empathy.

He stated: “To be clear, I condemn all forms of violence and destruction. However, it is troubling and indeed infuriating that Senator Dafinone elevates damage to a building above the lives and safety of people who suffered attacks. Are we now to conclude that structures matter more than human lives?

“More dangerously, the Senator’s comment that an attack on the UPU House is, by extension, an attack on the entire Urhobo nation is reckless, divisive and unbecoming of a legislator. Such a statement amounts to ethnic incitement.

“The UPU is an important socio-cultural organisation, yes – but it does not embody or equate to the collective destiny of Warri Federal Constituency or Delta State. To frame an incident in such catastrophic ethnic terms is to deliberately inflame tensions rather than calm them.

“This is typical of Senator Dafinone hiding under the cover of his high office to ventilate long-standing bias and ethnic sentiment. As a senator of the Federal Republic, his duty is to de-escalate, not to throw petrol on already burning embers of conflict.

“Where was his voice when innocent people were attacked by Urhobo youths of Agbassa? Why was there no equal outrage when human lives the most sacred trust were placed in harm’s way? Or are some lives less valuable than the symbolic UPU building?

“Warri is home to very many and in fact to all alike. No ethnic group has the right to elevate its interests above the collective peace and security of all. A senator should speak like a statesman, not like an ethnic crusader.”