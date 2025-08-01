UPTH seeks healthcare partnerships, interventions for Indigent patients

…to conduct 20 free surgery for indigent Nigerians

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH, has expressed worries that many Nigerians are living with the burden of surgical cases, but are dieing in silence.

UPTH said the many Nigerians, who have surgical cases have not been able to seek health attention because of the economic situation in the country, describing the situation as worrisome.

UPTH disclosed this during the unveiling of its Surgical Inreach Programme for Indigent Patients organised by the UPTH Premium, a unit of the hospital built to prevent medical tourism in the country.

Speaking, the Chief Operations Officer, UPTH Premium, Osifor Johnny, noted that many patients with surgical cases, but do not have the money to seek health attention, adding that the situation necessitated the inreach by the facility.

Johnny said that the facility sent out information that it would help indigent patients conduct free fibroid and prostate surgery, but that the number of people with the health needs that stormed the facility was overwhelming.

He said the free surgery programme was planned for 20 fibroid cases and 10 prostate cancer, but that thousands of patients turned up for each of the cases.

He said: “The Surgical Inreach is a special medical initiative targeted at delivering 10 free surgeries-specifically to myomectomies (for, fibroid cases) and to prostatectomies (for (for prostate-related conditions) to individuals who have been carefully screened and selected based on need, urgency, and readiness for surgery.

“These procedures, while common, remain unaffordable for many Nigerians, due to rising medical costs and limited access to specialized surgical services.

“During the screening phase of this program, thousands of patients reached out, with many walking into the facility or calling in with hopes of being selected. After rigorous medical evaluation, only 20 individuals could be chosen.

“While this number represents a meaningful Impact, it also reveals the depth of the surgical burden many Nigerians carry in silence. The team at UPTH Premium recognizes this and is therefore using the press conference not only to announce the program but to ignite wider conversations and collaborations around sustainable healthcare interventions.”

He, however, called well-meaning individuals, Non-governmental organisations, to give us the partner the health facility in order to provide health needs to indigent patients who cannot afford their medical bills.

Meanwhile, Chief Medical Director of UPTH, Prof. Henry Ugboma, stated that hospital has remained committed in providing health outreaches and inreach for the people, adding that it was a way of giving back to the society.

Ugboma, who was represented by Chairman Medical Advisory Committee, CIMAC, UPTH, Prof. Dantonye Alasia, noted that the hospital is using both the outreach and inreach approaches to intervene on the health issues in the country.

He said there is an inreach already going on for Cleftlip, adding that UPTH has large scale surgeries for children with the issues.

He said that the University teaching hospital has intervention programme for eyes treatment and cardiovascular services.

She said that 20 for the Uterine fibroid and prostate diseases might looks like a small number, but that it is big to any beneficiary it gets to.