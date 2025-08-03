Uplift Delta convener, Okwaji felicitates Omo-Agege at 62

Convener of the socio-political advocacy group Uplift Delta, Comrade Tejiri Okwaji, has joined leaders, associates, and well-wishers across the country in celebrating the immediate past Deputy President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on the occasion of his birthday.

‎

‎In his congratulatory message, Okwaji described Senator Omo-Agege as “a courageous leader, a tireless advocate for the people, and an outstanding statesman whose service continues to inspire the younger generation of Deltans.”

‎

‎He commended Sen. Omo-Agege’s commitment to legislative excellence, infrastructural development, and grassroots empowerment during his years of service in the Senate, noting that his record remains a benchmark for purposeful political leadership in the state.

‎

‎“Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s legacy of dedication and results-driven representation will continue to resonate across Delta and Nigeria for years to come,” Okwaji said.

“As a mentor and a figure of inspiration, his example motivates us in Uplift Delta to keep advocating for positive change and the upliftment of our people.”

‎

‎Okwaji prayed for God’s continued wisdom, strength, and protection for the celebrant, wishing him even greater heights in the years ahead.

‎

‎“On behalf of the Uplift Delta family, I wish His Excellency a happy birthday filled with joy, peace, and renewed vigor for the service of our people,” he added.