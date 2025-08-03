Uplift Delta convener, Okwaji felicitates Omo-Agege at 62

Convener of the socio-political advocacy group Uplift Delta, Comrade Tejiri Okwaji, has joined leaders, associates, and well-wishers across the country in celebrating the immediate past Deputy President of the 9th Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on the occasion of his birthday.
In his congratulatory message, Okwaji described Senator Omo-Agege as “a courageous leader, a tireless advocate for the people, and an outstanding statesman whose service continues to inspire the younger generation of Deltans.”
He commended Sen. Omo-Agege’s commitment to legislative excellence, infrastructural development, and grassroots empowerment during his years of service in the Senate, noting that his record remains a benchmark for purposeful political leadership in the state.
“Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s legacy of dedication and results-driven representation will continue to resonate across Delta and Nigeria for years to come,” Okwaji said.
“As a mentor and a figure of inspiration, his example motivates us in Uplift Delta to keep advocating for positive change and the upliftment of our people.”
Okwaji prayed for God’s continued wisdom, strength, and protection for the celebrant, wishing him even greater heights in the years ahead.
“On behalf of the Uplift Delta family, I wish His Excellency a happy birthday filled with joy, peace, and renewed vigor for the service of our people,” he added.
