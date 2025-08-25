Uphold journalism ethics to safeguard democracy, Ex-NOA DG urges media professionals

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Former Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr. Mike Omeri, has called on Nigerian journalists to uphold the ethics and values of their profession, emphasizing that democracy cannot flourish without a free, credible, and independent press.

Dr. Omeri made the appeal on Sunday at a media thanksgiving service organized by ERCC Gloryland in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

He cautioned that the peace and unity of society are threatened when journalism is compromised by unethical practices such as inducements or undue political influence. According to him, media independence remains a vital pillar in sustaining democracy and advancing national development.

“Journalists must deepen their understanding of democratic principles and uphold fairness, professionalism, and freedom of expression,” Omeri said. He also urged political leaders to see the media as partners in progress, noting that the proliferation of sensational and unverified reports has led to increased harassment and intimidation of journalists across the country.

Also speaking at the event, the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Dr. Danladi Jatau, commended the press for its contribution to Nigeria’s 25 years of uninterrupted democratic governance since the beginning of the Fourth Republic.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abdullahi Sule, Mr. Ibrahim Addra, and the State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Salihu Mohammed Alkali—represented by Juliana Ofokwu—lauded the professionalism of the media and pledged continued support for efforts that promote accountability and good governance.

In his sermon, Dr. Nawani Aboki, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Breeze FM Lafia, encouraged members of the public to support journalists in their efforts to deliver accurate and impactful reporting. He stressed that public cooperation and ethical journalism are essential for a strong, informed society.

Similarly, Rev. John Godiya, Associate Reverend of ERCC Gloryland, urged journalists to adopt responsible reporting that promotes unity and national cohesion. He emphasized that collaboration between the media and citizens is essential for sustained progress.