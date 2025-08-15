Updated list of eligible countries, requirements for visa-free entry to US 

Traveling to the United States without a visa might sound too good to be true, but for citizens of certain countries, it’s possible under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP).

The program allows travelers from approved nations to visit the US for up to 90 days for tourism, business, or transit: without the hassle of a traditional visa application.

For 2025, the VWP remains in place with a few key changes that could affect travel plans. Understanding the updated rules, eligibility criteria, and country list is essential for a smooth journey.

What Is the US Visa Waiver Program?

The VWP is an agreement between the US and selected countries, allowing short-term travel without a visa—provided travelers meet all entry requirements.

While no visa is needed, Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) approval is mandatory before departure. ESTA is not a visa but is required to board a US-bound flight.

Key Changes in 2025

The US government reviews VWP participation regularly based on security and travel regulations. This year’s updates include:

Qatar added – Citizens can now travel visa-free to the US.

Romania removed – Initially considered for inclusion but excluded after review.

Bulgaria dropped – No longer part of the program.

Travelers are encouraged to confirm the latest list on the official US government website before booking trips.

How the VWP Works

To enter the US visa-free, travelers must:

Hold a valid electronic passport from a VWP-approved country.

Obtain ESTA approval before travel.

Visit only for tourism, business, or transit purposes.

Even with ESTA approval, the final decision on entry rests with US border officers at the port of entry.

Eligibility Requirements

You may qualify for the VWP if you:

Are a citizen of a participating country.

Plan your visit strictly for tourism, business, or transit.

Do not intend to work or study during your stay.

Have not visited restricted countries in the last five years.

Do not hold dual nationality with restricted countries.

Certain past travel histories or dual citizenships can disqualify otherwise eligible travelers.

VWP Countries in 2025

As of 2025, 43 countries are part of the Visa Waiver Program, primarily from Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Notable participants include:

United Kingdom

Japan

Germany

South Korea

Australia

Chile

Qatar (newly added in 2025)

