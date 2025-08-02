Unveiling HS Studios, the powerhouse behind Nigerian Idol Season 10

By Benjamin Njoku

As Nigerian Idol Season 10 drew to a thrilling close on July 13, 2025, the spotlight shone not just on the talented contestants but also, on the impressive production facilities that made the show’s magic possible. For the fourth consecutive year, HS Studios has proudly hosted this iconic live television entertainment phenomenon, cementing its reputation as a leading force in Africa’s TV production landscape.

At the helm of this media powerhouse is Taye Ige, a renowned entrepreneur and President/CEO of what stands as the largest television production complex on the West Coast of Africa. His vision and leadership have been pivotal in turning HS Studios into the go-to venue for some of the continent’s biggest entertainment productions.

“There was a clear gap that needed filling,” Ige explains. “Big reality shows like Nigerian Idol, BB Naija, and The Voice Naija were often produced outside the country, despite being sponsored by Nigerian companies. The logistical challenges were immense. We saw the need for quality, world-class production facilities here at home — and that’s exactly what HS Studios offers.”

The partnership between Nigerian Idol and HS Studios is centered on providing top-tier production facilities. Though the show’s production and packaging are managed externally, the availability of five cutting-edge studios, ranging in size up to an unparalleled 900sqm, plus contestant residences, changing rooms, VIP and judges’ chalets, and a 250-seat cafeteria for the audience, have made HS Studios indispensable to the show’s success.

“This one-stop-shop model is exactly what sets HS Studios apart,” Ige says. “No matter how complex the production concept, everything you need to bring it to life is right here. This convenience not only saves time and effort but also elevates the quality of the final product.”

With Nigerian Idol Season 10 successfully wrapped and HS Studios firmly established as the premier production hub in the region, the future looks bright. Taye Ige and his team are more motivated than ever to continue pushing boundaries and supporting the growth of Nigeria’s entertainment industry from within its own borders.