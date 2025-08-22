Unseen ramifications of the KWAM-1, Emmanson flight sagas, by Adekunle Adekoya

YOU know it all. I mean, all about the airport incident involving Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Anifowose, the Fuji musician better know by his stage moniker, KWAM-1. You have all the information available from the mainstream media — your favourite newspapers, television, and radio stations. Then you got more salacious details from what we all now know as the social media — via Facebook, Instagram, X, and WhatsApp chat platforms, including blogs. So there’s no need to bore you with details you already know.

Personally, I was touched by the KWAM-1 saga, both as a Yoruba man and also Ijebu. Alhaji Anifowose holds the title of Maiyegun of Yorubaland, conferred on him by the late Alaafin Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi. He also holds the reverred title of Olori Omo-Oba Akile Ijebu, conferred on him by Oba Sikiru Adetona, Ogbagba II, the recently-deceased Awujale Ijebu. Above all, I was concerned as a Nigerian. We all were very lucky that the incident on the Abuja airport tarmac went just the way it did. If it had resulted otherwise in a fatality, the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, and other stakeholder bodies in the aviation sector would have raised a lot of issues, for which Nigeria would have had to pay heavily, as the situation unearthed observable security lapses at the airport.

Still in a well-wishing mood, I congratulate the immediate family of Alhaji Anifowose, the people of Ijebuland where he hails from, the Fuji music genre where he is a formidable player, and his global fan base that the indident did not result in a fatality. I also congratulate the flight captain and co-pilot. Here’s why. The Valuejet aircraft operated on that luckless flight was a CRJ jet, originally designed and manufactured by Bombardier Aerospace of Canada. According to online resource portal, Wikipedia, it belongs to a family of regional jet airliners designed and manufactured by Canadian transportation conglomerate, Bombardier, (formerly Canadair).

Officially launched in 1997, the CRJ700 made its maiden flight on 27 May 1999, and was soon followed by the stretched CRJ900 variant. Several additional models were introduced, including the further elongated CRJ1000 and the CRJ550 and CRJ705, which were modified to comply with scope clauses. In 2020, the Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation acquired CRJ and subsequently ended production of the aircraft. Many Nigerian airlines operate CRJ jets. One outstanding feature of that aircraft is that its engines are mounted at the back, towards its tail, slightly above the wings. For those of you who saw videos of the airport incident, KWAM-1 ducked as the plane began moving, a survivalist, instinctual reaction that probably saved his life. If the wings had hit his head, we might now be reading of autopsy reports that indicated impact to the head, which may have proved fatal.

In addition, KWAM-1 was lucky it was not a Boeing jet, whose engines are usually mounted under the wings. The real risk in that kind of escapade was that the turbofans of the jet engine mounted under the wing might have sucked in the musician. It’s happened before: A man was sucked into a jet engine at Milan’s Bergamo Airport in Italy on July 8, 2025, resulting in his death and a temporary closure of the airport. It was reported that a 35-year-old man ran onto the tarmac and the taxiway of a departing Volotea flight before being drawn into the engine.

Aviation engineers say that a jet engine pulls in hundreds of litres of air per second, creating a powerful suction field that can draw in small objects, and even humans. So, KWAM-1 was very lucky. Also the pilot; she would have had to seek livelihood elsewhere outside the aviation sector after whatever might have come her way if the incident had resulted in a fatality. All said, KWAM-1 is a public figure with connections to the high and mighty; some say that includes the president. He is also a holder of many chieftaincy titles. I remember his first chieftaincy title was Bada Barawu of Ogijo, a town on the road between Ikorodu and Sagamu. Such a profile imposes more responsibilities than entitlements. In fact, restraint, even to the point of being branded an idiot, should guide and guard the conduct of people with such profiles.

And then, Ms Comfort Emmanson. But before I go on, I would like to note that we are yet to hear the truth, and the whole truth about her tango with the cabin crew of Ibom Air, as investigations being conducted by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, are still on-going. Nevertheless, I am perturbed by the avalanche of offers that have come the way of the young lady. She has reacted to some of them on her Instagram page, wondering why some of those who made the offers were willing to actualise them only when she meets them in hotel rooms.

What! You want to help somebody you felt was dealt a wrong hand. Why attach conditions? My people say that when you gift a goat or ram to the masquerade, you let go of the rope to complete transfer of ownership. It is noteworthy that most of the offers are coming from men, who, after seeing viral videos of Ms. Emmanson’s gifts after her blouse was torn during the scuffle, are making bids to purchase a piece of the cake. Lecherous, if you ask me. And then her father. What manner of man is demanding compensation over video of her daughter’s nakedness?

In a viral video, the man was seen saying: “They have rubbished us, tarnished our image. I am not myself. I don’t even feel like eating. They strripped my child naked. How can you strip somebody’s child naked and then post it for the whole world to see. Who posted it? What has the government done about this? Is it because I am speaking as a ‘church rat’? I am not happy. No matter what, compensation must be made.” Wants to cash out on her daughter’s experience? Topsy-turvy thinking, my take. TGIF.