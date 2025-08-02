UNN VC Race: Bishop Eze calls for prayers, quality leadership

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

As the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) prepares to appoint its next Vice Chancellor, Rt. Rev. Dr. John Eze, Methodist Bishop of Nsukka/Eha-Amufu, has called on the university community and Nigerians to pray for divine guidance and the emergence of a capable and visionary leader.

In a statement, Bishop Eze—known for his contributions to education and advocacy for ethical leadership—led a prayer walk at the university’s main gate, where he symbolically anointed key entry and exit points. He described the act as a spiritual appeal for excellence and divine oversight in the selection process.

“We are trusting God to raise a leader who will rebuild, restore, and lead with integrity,” Bishop Eze said during the intercessory session. “The University of Nigeria deserves leadership that is committed to academic excellence, innovation, and the welfare of both staff and students.”

With various candidates in contention, Bishop Eze’s message emphasized the need to focus on the core values of effective and responsible leadership, beyond personal or sectional interests.

He encouraged all stakeholders to prioritize the institution’s future, expressing hope that the next Vice Chancellor would be guided by vision, service, and moral integrity.

“The time for transformational leadership is now,” he said. “UNN should continue to uphold its legacy as a centre of learning and national development.”

The final decision on the Vice Chancellorship is expected in the coming weeks, with growing anticipation within the university community.