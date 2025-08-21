UNIZIK announces ban on ‘signing out’ ceremony for graduating students

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka, Anambra State, has imposed an indefinite ban on the popular ‘signing off’ tradition observed by final-year students after their examinations.

The ban, which was announced in a statement signed and made available to journalists on Thursday in Awka by the Registrar of the University, Dr Chinenye Okeke, takes immediate effect.

Okeke said that the ban became necessary following repeated cases of chaos, violence and disruption of normal university activities linked to the event.

She said that the management expressed concerns about unauthorised individuals who frequently infiltrate the campus during the celebrations, creating security risks for both students and staff.

“The university emphasised that the ‘signing off’ practices have grown into unruly gatherings, sometimes resulting in disorderly conduct, threats to safety and property damage.

“It warned that any student found engaging in the act would face severe disciplinary actions, including possible rustication.

“It also warned outsiders against entering the campus to partake in or encourage the banned activity.

“Such violators risk arrest and prosecution for breach of peace,’’ she said.

She reaffirmed the university’s commitment to safety and academic excellence.

Okeke urged students to concentrate on their academic responsibilities and report any misconduct or threats to the appropriate authorities.

“With this decision, the institution aligns itself with other universities across Nigeria in cracking down on unruly final-year ‘sign out’ celebrations, placing safety and order above tradition.” (NAN)