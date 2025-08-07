UNICEF wants private sector to adopt six-month maternity leave policy

The UNICEF Chief of Field Office in Kaduna, Dr Gerida Birukila, has appealed to the private sector to adopt a six-month maternity leave policy to support breastfeeding mothers.

Birukila made the appeal on Thursday at a “Youths Lead the Circle of Support for Breastfeeding” event, organised in Kaduna as part of the activities marking this year’s World Breastfeeding Week.

She said that working mothers face challenges in breastfeeding exclusively due to the work environment and the lack of support.

She, therefore, said a six-month maternity leave policy would enable mothers to stay at home and breastfeed their babies without interruption.

Birukila said that exclusive breastfeeding for six months can significantly reduce the infant mortality rate and improve cognitive development.

“Breast milk contains all the necessary nutrients for infants, and exclusive breastfeeding can boost the infants’ immune system.

“Proper nutrition is crucial for the health and development of infants.

“A well-nourished mother can provide her baby with the necessary nutrients for growth and development.

“Pregnant women should eat well, take essential supplements and micronutrients, and attend antenatal care,” she said.

Birukila emphasised the importance of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of a child’s life, adding that it promotes the health and well-being of both mothers and infants.

She said that the State Government had set an example by providing a supportive work environment for breastfeeding mothers by establishing creches in some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“The state’s six-month paid maternity leave policy and crèches in MDAs are examples of best practices that can be adopted by the private sector,” she said.

The State’s Nutrition Officer, Mrs Ramatu Haruna, also highlighted the state’s support system for breastfeeding mothers.

“The state has a six-month paid maternity leave policy and crèches in MDAs, enabling working mothers to balance work and breastfeeding responsibilities,” she said.

Haruna said that the private sector could play a significant role in promoting breastfeeding.

She said that employers could provide paid maternity leave, flexible working arrangements, and other benefits that support breastfeeding mothers, helping them balance work and breastfeeding responsibilities.

She also stated that the benefits of exclusive breastfeeding for six months are numerous, including a reduction in infant mortality rates, improved cognitive development, and a boost to the immune system.

Speaking further, Haruna said that breast milk contains all the necessary nutrients for infants, and exclusive breastfeeding can promote healthy growth and development.

She also said that employers could provide other benefits that support working mothers, including crèches or childcare services, flexible working arrangements and other benefits that support work-life balance.

“By providing these benefits, employers can help mothers balance work and family responsibilities,” she said.

