UNICEF pledges more support for Abia as Otti’s wife unveils solarised PHC

By Steve Oko

UNICEF has promised more support and partnership with Abia State Government in healthcare development, vaccination against killer diseases, fight against gender-based violence, among other areas of health need.

This is as it lauded the State Government for its conscious investments in the health sector particularly the primary healthcare delivery where it said the state had recorded significant progress.

“Abia, nationally, has been recognized as an outstanding performer for PHC”, UNICEF said.

UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Enugu, Mrs

Juliet Chiluwe, who spoke at the unveiling of a solarised primary health centre at Amuvi, Arochukwu Local Government Area, said the world body was poised to supporting states have access to quality healthcare.

She said:”UNICEF remains a critical partner in ensuring that all children attain their right to health. UNICEF partners with Abia State to ensure that the last mile to health services is attained for all households. We are very committed to this, to strengthen the primary healthcare system. “

The UNICEF boss acknowledged the efforts of the Gov. Alex Otti-led administration to renovate and equip hospitals in the state.

“UNICEF recognizes and appreciates the role that Abia Governor and the First Lady have played in upgrading the primary healthcare system to the extent that Abia State has won for a second time, the Public Health Leadership Challenge.

“Between 2023 and 2024, Abia with the leadership of the state Governor and the wife, has invested a lot in strengthening the public health, the PHC system, including capacity building for its staff.”

She described the solarisation of PHCs as a major milestone in healthcare delivery efforts as such guarantees steady power supply to health facilities.

Chiluwe noted that “UNICEF has invested a lot in ensuring that the health sector has adequate capacity and the right support to deliver its services.”

“Community health workers were supported in life-saving skills to reduce birth-related mortality, including midwives. In the same period, we have also contributed to infrastructure for developing PHC services.

“We have complemented the efforts of the Governor in upgrading PHC facilities by innovating and providing solar lighting in 27 PHCs and purchasing SFU for vaccine delivery to some LGAs.

“We installed two new incinerators; renovated one state cold store; and rehabilitated the work in cold room at the state primary health care agency.

“In addition to our routine support to the government of Nigeria, UNICEF continues to partner other agencies to provide services to attend the rights of children. The goal is to ensure that every child is fully immunized, zero-dose is eliminated, polio is eradicated, and new vaccines are accepted for the intended groups.”

UNICEF also commended the Abia First Lady for leading in the fight against violence against women and children.

“We recognize Abia as a state that is doing very well for their women and children”, UNICEF said

Speaking at the event, Abia First Lady, Mrs Priscilla Otti, said solarising primary health centres, was a project aimed at promoting healthcare delivery from the grassroots.

The Governor’s wife said:”Access to reliable electricity in rural health, facilities improves healthcare delivery, supports maternity, childbirth, saves lives and contributes to the overall well-being of the benefiting community.”

She added that “steady power empowers healthcare workers to provide better care, and reassures the community that their healthcare needs are being prioritised.”

Mrs Otti who noted with delight that the inauguration of the project coincided with this year’s World Breastfeeding Week, re-stated her commitment to promoting healthcare particularly for women and children.

Mrs Otti commended the benefactor, Mr Olajide Shonomi, the founder of Rachisols Foundation – a non-profit organization that positively impacts life and inspires national growth – ; and the facilitator, Mr Toyo Tudu of Tudu Energy, for the gesture which she noted, would help change the narrative.

She particularly commended them for going beyond ethnic considerations to accommodate Abia in the humanitarian gestures.

“This is not just about the size or the power of the installation, but it’s about the impact and also the collaboration. A collaboration that is beyond ethnicity”, Mrs Otti said

Continuing, she added:This PHC now has access to reliable, clean and sustainable electricity 24-7.

No longer will the operations of this vital healthcare centre be interrupted by the limitations of inconsistent power supply.

“This is significant for us in our quest to ensure that quality healthcare is accessible to all regardless of location. The importance of reliable electricity in healthcare facilities cannot be overstated.

” It ensures that medical equipment functions optimally; that vaccines are stored at the right temperatures; that light brightens the pathway to health and healing; and that charging points keep essential devices operational.

“This project touches lives in the most meaningful way. It is a testament to what can be achieved when partnerships are forged with intent to uplift and empower communities.”

In a remark, Mr Toyo Tudu said the gesture was a way Rachisols Foundation decided to support the developmental strides of the Gov. Otti -led administration.

Commissioner for Health, Professor Enoch Ogbonnaya, said the event symbolized the comprehensive drive of the Otti-led administration to present solutions that are sustainable for the healthcare sector.

“This is a clear signal that the Governor has decided to address health sector problems from bottom to top. Primary healthcare sector covers about 80% health care needs of the people.

He said the Governor’s wife had continued to show exemplary leadership, supporting the lofty and laudable strides of her husband in the healthcare sector.

Professor Ogbonnaya commended her for helping to ensure that “our primary healthcare centres are solarized,” describing light as very crucial to healthcare delivery.

“Solar-powered light is something that has become handy in ensuring that our facilities are open 24-7, and that the appliances and equipment installed are maintained.

He thanked the First Lady for identifying willing partners who came to join in advancing the cause of accessible and equitable healthcare in the state.

The Commissioner also said the Otti-led administration had “renovated and, are now equipping 200 primary healthcare centres across the state.

He further disclosed that the State Government had already paid the counterpart fund for solarizing the PHCs in the state.

The project which was launched recently, according to him, is in partnership with European Foundation.

“The giant strides in the various sectors of the economy were strong indication that the Government of Otti came prepared,” he said

President General of Nzuko Aro, Dozie Udonsi, on behalf of Aro kingdom expressed gratitude over the intervention, and assured Gov. Otti of the people’s continued support.

Baby packs and other gift items were distributed to nursing mothers at the event courtesy of the Governor’s wife.

So many dignitaries including Commissioners, top Government officials, and the Communication Specialist, UNICEF, Enugu Field Office, Dr Mrs Ijeoma Onuoha-Ogwe, among others, graced the event.