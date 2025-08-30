UNICEF, NBA collaborate to reform justice system for Nigeria’s children

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, and the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, have called for urgent reforms to safeguard the rights of children within Nigeria’s legal and justice systems.

The UNICEF Communication Officer, Enugu Field Office, Dr. Ijeoma Onuoha-Ogwe in a statement said the call was made during the 2025 NBA Annual General Conference in Enugu, which brought together over 20,000 participants including legal professionals, policymakers, development partners, academics, civil society, and the media with the theme “Stand Out and Stand Tall.”

She explained that at a high-level session titled “Ending Child Detention: The Role of NBA in Advancing Justice and Reintegration”, UNICEF and the NBA reaffirmed their joint commitment to ensuring that every child, especially the most vulnerable, has access to fair, timely, and child-sensitive justice.

The statement quoted the UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Wafaa Saeed in her presentation as saying “Children should never be behind bars simply because of who they are or the circumstances they are born into.

“Every child deserves protection, dignity, and a chance to rebuild their future. Our partnership with the NBA is about transforming the justice system into one that protects rather than punishes, empowers rather than excludes, and restores rather than breaks lives,” she added.

The partnership between UNICEF and the NBA focuses on advancing reforms in four key areas including promoting alternatives to detention and reducing overcrowding in juvenile facilities, Strengthening child protection systems at state and community levels, Expanding access to legal aid for children in conflict with the law and Advocating for the full implementation of the Child Rights Act across all 36 states.

The NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, a Seniour Advocate, reaffirmed the association’s commitment, stating that “Nigeria has made progress in enacting child protection laws, but enforcement remains a major challenge.”

He assured that “Together with UNICEF, the NBA will continue to champion reforms that align with both national and international standards for child rights. This year’s conference provides the platform to mobilize the legal community toward action.”

The statement noted that the collaboration between UNICEF and the NBA signaled a growing movement within Nigeria’s legal sector to put children’s rights at the center of justice reform. UNICEF emphasized that justice for children must go beyond legal protection, ensuring empowerment, reintegration, and lasting opportunities for every child.