UNICEF, EU commence National Social Register, Social Protection Policy reviews in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, has commenced its stakeholders engagement on the National Social Register as well as Social Protection Policy Reviews in Benue under the “Supporting Sustainable Social Protection System in Nigeria, SUSI, project.”

Benue state is reported to have a record of over 1.7million poor persons representing 32.9 percent of it popution captured on its Social Register.

Addressing the stakeholders in Makurdi, the UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Enugu, Juliet Chiluwe explained that the project was being implemented in four states of Benue, Abia, Oyo and Sokoto with funding from the European Union, EU, in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation, ILO.

She stated that through the support “UNICEF has commissioned the Economic Policy Research Institute, EPRI, to conduct two reviews, one of the National Social Registry, NSR, and another of federal and state-level Social Protection Policies.

“This is aimed towards building a more resilient and inclusive social protection systems in Nigeria and the project states. This process will strengthen the social protection system of the state and enhance service delivery to poor and vulnerable people in the state including the 75 percent of the Benue State population which are multidimensionally and for the Internally Displaced populations in the state.”

While lauding Governor Hyacinth Alia for collaborating with the partners and providing an enabling environment for strategic partnerships, she also commended all stakeholders for their continued effort towards building a responsive and sustainable social protection system in Benue state.

The Director General of the Benue State

Budget and Economic Planning Commission, Prof. Jerome Andohol who commended UNICEF and its partners for undertaking the project said “as they interact with critical stakeholders as encompassed in that Policy, if there are gaps and if there is need for them to do some review they will. And again they will see the level where the Social Protection Law is in Benue state because we need to have a strong Social Protection System backed by law.”

The Director General who explained why Benue was picked among the initial four states noted that the project would dwell on the “review of the Social Register as well as reviewing the Social Policy to see that it is on tandem with the National Register and the National Policy.”

He noted that “In Benue we have about 1.7 million persons on that Social Register, that is individuals but if you are talking about households, it is about 496,000 households, poor households.

“So Benue os a pilot state for them and number one because of the fact that in Benue also the indicators are not looking too decent. We have about 32.9 percent in terms of poverty, though within the Middle Belt maybe we are doing pretty well but the figure is not too good a statistic.”

Also, Katherina Bollig of the Economic Policy Research Institute, EPRI, explained that the institute would undertake the review of the state level Social Protection Policy as well as the National Social Register.

According to her both projects would ultimately serve to strengthen Social Protection in the state “by making sure that the policy could be implemented adequately. And that we may address challenges that may arise in greater implementation process. And all to make sure that the National Social Register can actually be used in the state for the targeting of social protection programmes.”