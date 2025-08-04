UNICEF advocates family support to boost exclusive breastfeeding

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Bauchi Field Office, has called for stronger family, community, and system-level support to promote exclusive breastfeeding and reduce childhood diseases.

Dr Nuzhat Rafique, UNICEF Chief of Bauchi Field Office, made the call at a press conference to mark the 2025 World Breastfeeding Week in Bauchi on Monday.

Rafique emphasised that exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of life was vital for a child’s survival, brain development, and long-term health.

She advocated for the domestication of a six-month paid maternity leave policy for civil servants in the state.

”This would significantly improve child development outcomes by allowing mothers adequate time to breastfeed and bond with their babies,” she said.

The UNICEF chief further called for coordinated efforts to empower and support mothers, including family-friendly workplace policies, community awareness campaigns, and strengthened healthcare system support.

She expressed appreciation to the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Bauchi for the prompt payment of the N100 million Children Nutrition Fund (CNF).

She said that the agency was still awaiting the state government to fulfill its pledged contribution of N200 million.

“Once fulfilled, this will bring the total fund to N600 million which will be directed towards providing nutritious food for children,” she added.

She also urged the media to intensify awareness campaigns, emphasising the “1-6-24” breastfeeding recommendation.

“That means to initiate breastfeeding within one hour of birth, practice exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, and continue breastfeeding for up to 24 months,” she explained.

Similarly, Ms Philomena Irene, a UNICEF Nutrition Specialist, raised concerns over the alarming rates of child malnutrition, citing the 2021 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS).

Irene revealed that only 26.4 per cent of Nigerian children aged zero to five months were exclusively breastfed, while just 12 per cent were breastfed within the first hour of life.

In the same vein, Abubakar Sade, Nutrition Officer with the Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, reiterated the state’s commitment to improving child nutrition and health outcomes.