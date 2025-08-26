UniAbuja lecturers join nationwide protest over unpaid salaries, arrears

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, University of Abuja chapter, on Monday, joined their counterparts across the country in a nationwide protest to demand the immediate payment of withheld salaries, arrears, and the implementation of a renegotiated agreement long overdue.

Addressing the protesters, Dr. Sylvanus Ugoh, Chairman of the ASUU UniAbuja chapter, said the action was aimed at drawing the attention of the federal government and the public to the worsening hardship confronting academic staff.

He lamented that lecturers have been on the same salary structure since 2009 despite the government’s promise of periodic reviews every three years. According to him, the 2009 agreement, due for renegotiation in 2012, was only revisited in 2017 and finally concluded in February 2025 under the Elijah Yayale Ahmed-led committee, yet remains unimplemented.

“Since that report was submitted, nothing has been done. Today, it is becoming increasingly difficult for our members to survive. Across the nation, we hear of the deaths of academic staff, many of which are stress-related,” Ugoh said.

He revealed that the government currently owes lecturers three and a half months’ salaries, a full year’s arrears of the 25 and 35 per cent wage awards, as well as over five years of unpaid promotion arrears.

He also faulted the government’s failure to remit third-party deductions meant for cooperatives and unions.

“It is not a favour we seek. We worked for these salaries. Pay us our arrears, implement the renegotiation report, and release our promotion arrears. The government boasts there’s no strike under them, but the reality is that we have only been patient,” he stressed.

Ugoh further criticised proposals to offer loans to academic staff, describing them as insensitive while legitimate entitlements remain unpaid. He warned that the continued neglect of lecturers’ welfare was worsening brain drain, eroding the quality of education, and undermining national development.

“No nation develops beyond the strength of its universities. If the government is serious about Nigeria’s progress, it must first strengthen the university system. Let us halt this brain drain and rescue our universities,” he added.

The lecturers, carrying placards and chanting solidarity songs, called on the federal government to urgently revitalize universities, implement agreements, and respect institutional autonomy.