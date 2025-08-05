UNEP Report: HYPREP reiterates commitment to full implementation

By Gabriel Ewepu

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, has reiterated its commitment to the implementation of the August 4, 2011, United Nations Environment Programme, UNEP, released report on the Environmental Assessment of Ogoni Land.

On the heels of the 14 years after the release of the infamous UNEP report and the establishment of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, a glimmer of hope now beckons from the horizon, transforming a once seemingly bleak and despairing situation into one of opportunities, boundless possibilities, and a reassuring future for the communities and posterity.

The report detailed the devastating effects of hydrocarbon pollution on the environment and the livelihoods of the people, thereby making feasible recommendations for the remediation and restoration of impacted communities.

According to a statement signed by the Head of Communications at HYPREP, Enuolare Mba-Nwigoh, the implementation of the UNEP report’s recommendations by HYPREP has made its spirit and letter a reality, expressing and interpreting its tenets in ways that place the people at the core of environmental remediation and restoration efforts aimed at livelihoods.

Today, through the thematic areas drawn from its two cardinal mandates of environmental remediation and livelihood restoration, HYPREP has recorded tremendous successes in soil and groundwater remediation, shoreline cleanup, mangrove restoration; provision of potable water, public health interventions, construction of the Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration (CEER), Construction of the Ogoni Power Project (OPP) and sustainable livelihoods.

The statement read in part, “We are pleased to confirm that we are on track in our noble quest to fulfil the Project’s core objectives. This is evident in the scorecard so far. In remediation, we have completed and obtained NOSDRA’s closeout certification for 50 lots in the Simple-Risk sites.

“The ongoing remediation of medium-risk complex sites, involving remediation of contaminated soil and groundwater, is 38% complete. The Phase 1 shoreline cleanup and mangrove restoration stand at 56% and 93% completed, respectively.

“Similarly, notable achievements have been recorded in the construction of the CEER, which is currently at 90%. Additionally, Ogoni Specialist Hospital and Buan Cottage Hospital are at 86% and 98% complete, respectively. The provision of potable water has gained momentum, with 30 communities already having access to water.

“Four additional gigantic water projects will be commissioned in the next three years, which will increase the number of communities in Ogoni with reticulated potable water to 42. Phase 1 of the Ogoni Power Project is over 40% complete, while more than 5,000 Ogoni youths and women have been trained in 20 skill sets.”

Meanwhile, the Project revealed that, “With over 7,000 direct jobs created, the Ogoni Cleanup programme is revolutionising the socio-economic landscape of the region, empowering people and families, contributing to peacebuilding and security, and improving the Human Development Index (HDI), while aligning with almost all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

More of these achievements were chronicled in the Project Scorecard presented by the Project Coordinator, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, to Ogoni Stakeholders on June 26, 2025.

The statement also noted that, “The dedication and dexterity deployed by previous leaders have taken the Project this far. Still, it is the innovation, inclusivity and a bottom-top approach to programme conceptualisation and implementation, proactive and strategic paradigms of Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, Project Coordinator of HYPREP, under the supervision of the Hon. Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, that have buoyed efforts to deliver a people-centred, sustainable and fit-for-purpose cleanup programme in Ogoni.

“In demonstrating a greater commitment to the swift implementation of the UNEP Report, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, under the Renewed Hope Agenda, has prioritised the Ogoni Cleanup through the Presidential Directive. The directive prioritises the remediation of the environment and ensures that the Ogoni people benefit from the cleanup efforts.

“We are further encouraged by the fact that the Ogoni people are benefiting from the full range of deliverables from the various projects and are active participants, working closely with HYPREP for effective project delivery.”

The Project also assured that the gains made so far would be sustained and consolidated. “Furthermore, we are particularly interested in sustaining these gains. This is why we are building collaborative partnerships across strata, including the development of technical and administrative frameworks to achieve a sustainable cleanup programme.

“We are also mindful of the daunting public expectations from stakeholders, both within and outside Nigeria, and pledge our commitment to developing knowledge products and legacies that will be useful for the restoration of land and the protection of posterity.”

However, the Project called on Ogoni communities and stakeholders to support the implementation of the UNEP, and also acknowledged their support since the project’s flag-off.

“Finally, community support remains the life wire of the Ogoni Cleanup Project. As we look forward to covering more ground, HYPREP remains grateful to the tremendous support it has received from governments, the diplomatic community, the Ogoni people, and other stakeholders, and kindly implore that this support be maintained.

“Communities should continue to provide a congenial atmosphere for Project activities, protect the facilities and desist from acts that would re-pollute the environment”, it added.

Vanguard News