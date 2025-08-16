Umahi urges S’East to support Tinubu in 2027

Dave Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has urged the South-East region of the country to support President Bola Tinubu for a second term in 2027.

Umahi made the call when the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, and his team paid him a courtesy visit on Saturday in Abakaliki, Ebonyi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Idris and his team came to inspect the various Federal Government projects in Enugu State and Ebonyi.

Umahi described Tinubu as ‘God sent’ to Nigeria and the Southeast region for the good of all, adding that people of the region are aware of the good things that Tinubu is doing for them.

“The good works that President Tinubu is doing for the southeast are not hidden, especially roads and bridges.

“And of course, Tinubu wouldn’t allow me to put any region ahead of the other. He is someone who is fair and just in ensuring that all Nigerians benefit from the dividends of democracy.

“That is why I continue to say that all governors of the southeast are supporting Tinubu and should continue to support him, even in 2027.

“The president is using me to better the lot of the southeast. We never had it this good, and so boldly; there is no governor in the region that is not supportive of Tinubu.

“We are writing our history; my advice to our people is to re-engage. We can’t get to the presidency by sentiments; we have to re-engage.

“We have to support other regions, and at the time of God, nobody will stop it; it will come to us, and who knows, you know, whether at that time it will be me,” he jokingly said.

According to Umahi, Tinubu believes that a chain is as strong as the weakest link, and so, he believes that inheriting and taking over projects and continuing and completing them is for the economic revolution of the country.

He said he did not make any mistake and has not regretted when he kept preaching to the southeast that Tinubu was divinely sent to Nigeria to help the country.

“You can see all the indices; inflation has come down to 21.8 per cent; also, foreign reserve is over 40 billion dollars; even the World Bank, Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala and others have hailed Tinubu for the reforms he initiated.

“These are people who do not have anything to benefit but are speaking the truth about the President, which means he is on the right track to prosperity for Nigeria.

“So, for the southeast, we have never had it this good. I was a deputy governor, governor for eight years, chairman of the party, you name it; we didn’t have federal projects. I didn’t witness anything like a federal presence here.

“But today, you can see 123.6 kilometres of road passing through Ebonyi, down to Benue and other parts of the country at the cost of N456 billion.

“Tinubu is working,” Umahi stressed. (NAN)