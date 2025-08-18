UM revenue growth surpasses 40% year-on-year

By Peter Egwuatu

Global media agency, Universal McCann, UM, has disclosed over 40 percent revenue growth year-on-year.

The company also announced its strategic acquisitions of three major brand accounts, significantly strengthening the agency’s portfolio.

This achievement came under the stewardship UM’s Managing Director, Mrs. Oyebimpe Fayemi, who prioritized integrity, customer-centricity, sustainability, diversity, and inclusion, translating into measurable outcomes for clients, employees, and partners.

Reacting to the development, she said, “I am grateful for the dedication of our team and the trust of our stakeholders as we continue to build a resilient and innovative Universal McCann.

“We recorded over 40 percent year-over-year revenue growth. Which reflects a strong track record of business expansion and market resilience.

“Our focus remains on delivering exceptional outcomes for our customers while investing in our people and communities.”

She stated that the company strategic partnerships with leading agencies has expanded, a development which has unlocked new opportunities for collaboration and long-term sustainability.

Mrs. Fayemi has championed a culture of learning, development, and employee wellbeing. Initiatives include a structured training program, mandatory regulatory certifications to ensure industry compliance, and a comprehensive welfare program to cushion the effects of inflation. These efforts have contributed to a remarkable 95% staff retention rate, fostering loyalty, engagement, and high morale.

Under her leadership, the company has grown more on community impact, which is a core focus. In partnership with clients and NGO partners, the “Billboards to School Bags” initiative upcycles used billboard advertising materials into durable school bags.

To date, over 4,000 bags have been donated to underserved schools, supporting children’s access to education while reducing environmental waste and underscoring Universal McCann’s commitment to social impact.

She began her career as a media executive at STB McCann, handling media planning and buying for prominent clients such as UBA PLC, British Airways, UNICEF, and Kaneka Corporation Japan.

She serves as the MD/CEO of Universal McCann Nigeria, an affiliate of IPG Mediabrands. Under her leadership, the agency has expanded its client base, set strategic goals, and overseen financial performance to ensure profitability and growth. She is known for decisive leadership, fostering innovation, and a strategic approach to decision-making. She is currently pursuing an MBA at the Metropolitan School of Business and Management.

UM operates in over 100 countries, offering services focused on media planning, buying, and strategy. The agency is known for its data-driven approach, future-proofing businesses through innovation, and a consultative approach.