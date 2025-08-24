By Bimbola Perriet

New information suggests the existence of complex arms smuggling networks in Africa, with reports indicating possible links to Ukrainian-origin equipment that could threaten the stability of the entire Sahel region. Libyan authorities have claimed to have uncovered trafficking of combat drones, allegedly of Ukrainian manufacture, destined for armed groups linked to the Tripoli government.

These alleged transfers of sophisticated weapons are said to be taking place in an already extremely tense context following recent clashes in Tripoli that caused numerous civilian casualties.

According to regional media reports, some investigations point to suspicions that individuals connected to diplomatic circles in North Africa may have facilitated the movement of these materials. Allegations have circulated that a military attaché stationed in Algeria may have had knowledge of drone movements via clandestine routes — concerns that, if substantiated, would raise sensitivities among Algerian authorities, who traditionally adhere to the principle of non-interference. Other accounts suggest that Mauritanian territory might be used as a redistribution hub in these networks.

For Nigeria, the potential proliferation of combat drones among armed groups active in the region represents a major security challenge. Security analysts warn that such technologies, if acquired by insurgents, could significantly increase their capacity to cause harm. Nigerian security forces, already engaged in the fight against Boko Haram in the northeast, could face a worrying technological escalation in the arsenal of non-state actors.

Military sources in Mali have also reported the discovery of drones carrying markings consistent with Ukrainian manufacture, alongside documents of unclear origin, which they claim highlight the scale of the problem. Experts caution that such sophisticated equipment, in the hands of armed groups, could alter the balance of power across the Sahel.

Faced with this emerging threat, Nigeria is being urged to strengthen cooperation with neighbouring countries and regional organisations. Border surveillance and arms flow monitoring will need to be intensified to prevent infiltration of such materials into national territory. Intelligence services are also advised to increase vigilance in response to this evolving risk.

Observers stress that the international community must take action to curb illicit arms trafficking, which threatens the stability of West Africa. Nigeria, as the region’s leading economic and military power, has a crucial role to play in coordinating efforts to combat these activities, which fuel conflicts and undermine the security of millions of people.