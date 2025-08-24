Ukomu Igala organization to inaugurate national executive council September

The Ukomu Igala Organization, a prominent socio-cultural body promoting the unity and progress of the Igala nation, has announced plans to inaugurate its National Executive Council (NEC) on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

According to the organization, the ceremony will take place at the NBA House, Plot 1101, Muhammadu Buhari Way, Central Business District, Abuja. The event is scheduled to commence at 10:00 a.m. and will attract dignitaries, cultural leaders, and members of the Igala community from within and outside Nigeria.

The inauguration is expected to mark a new phase of purposeful leadership for the group, with the NEC focusing on cultural identity, youth empowerment, community development, and advocacy for the socio-economic advancement of Kogi State and the country at large.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Michael Idachaba, described the event as “a call to service,” adding that the incoming leaders would be guided by the principles of inclusiveness and accountability.

Similarly, Chief J.S. Okutepa, SAN, who chairs the Inauguration Committee, said the NEC would serve as “a rallying point for unity, cultural renaissance, and the empowerment of Igala people at home and in the diaspora.”

The organization extended an open invitation to all Igala sons and daughters, friends of the nation, and members of the public to participate in what it described as a landmark event for the Igala nation.

