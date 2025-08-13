UK to deport foreign criminals immediately after sentencing

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

In a major shift in its criminal justice and immigration policy, the United Kingdom has announced that foreign criminals will, for the first time, face immediate deportation after sentencing.

According to the UK Government website, the new power will get foreign national offenders out of UK prisons, save money for British taxpayers, and protect the public from dangerous criminals.

Under existing rules, most foreign offenders are deported after serving 50 percent of their prison sentence.

But from September, they will be removed after serving just 30 percent and, once new legislation is passed, deportation will take place immediately after sentencing for most determinate sentences.

Almost 5,200 foreign offenders have been deported since July 2024; a 14 percent rise compared to the same 12 months before.

Foreign nationals currently make up about 12 percent of the UK prison population, with each prison place costing an average of £54,000 annually.

The immediate deportation measure will not apply to terrorists, murderers, or others serving life sentences, who will still be required to serve their full prison terms.

Authorities will also retain discretion in certain cases, for example, where there is clear evidence a prisoner is planning further crimes against UK interests such as posing a threat to national security.

Speaking on this subject, Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, said: “This Government is taking radical action to deport foreign criminals, as part of our Plan for Change. Deportations are up under this Government, and with this new law they will happen earlier than ever before. Our message is clear: if you abuse our hospitality and break our laws, we will send you packing.”

The government is also working on other measures to speed up removals, including setting up returns hubs, introducing a new returns treaty with France to send back small boat arrivals, and tightening the application of Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights to make it easier to deport foreign criminals.

The proposed law, which requires primary legislation, will be introduced in Parliament in the coming months.

If passed, it will apply to all foreign offenders currently in custody as well as those sentenced in the future.