UK opens Chevening Scholarship applications for Nigerian students [how to apply]

The United Kingdom has officially opened applications for the 2025/2026 Chevening Scholarship programme, offering fully funded one-year master’s degrees at any UK university to aspiring leaders across the globe, including Nigeria.

The British High Commission announced that the application window will run from August 5 to October 7, 2025, with successful applicants receiving full financial support, including tuition, travel, and living expenses.

A Legacy of Leadership Development

Funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the Chevening Scholarship targets individuals with a strong academic record, leadership potential, and a vision for creating positive change.

Since its inception in 1983, the programme has supported more than 60,000 professionals worldwide, including hundreds of Nigerians in fields such as governance, media, law, and development.

Head of The Scholarships Unit at the FCDO, Emma Hennessey, emphasized the scholarship’s impact and selection rigor:

“Chevening’s highly competitive selection process ensures that those chosen represent the brightest and most driven individuals. Alumni use their education, networks, and the confidence they gain in the UK to create lasting change in their communities and across the world.”

How to Apply for the 2025/2026 Chevening Scholarship

Prospective applicants can begin their application journey by visiting: asams.chevening.org/apply

Before applying, candidates are strongly advised to review the detailed guidance and resources provided at: chevening.org/guidance.

Key requirements include:

A clear career plan

A strong academic background (typically a second-class upper or higher)

Demonstrated leadership qualities

A commitment to positive change in your community and beyond

Importantly, there is no restriction on course of study or field, allowing applicants to tailor their UK education to their goals.

The Chevening Scholarship covers:

Full tuition fees

Monthly living allowance

Return airfare to the UK

Additional grants for essential expenditures

The programme offers a life-changing opportunity for professionals eager to build global connections and contribute meaningfully to development efforts at home and abroad.

Vanguard News