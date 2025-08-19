Ughelli South Political colonels visit APC Chairman, endorse Tinubu, Oborevwori

…Affirm Oguma, Oghenechovwen, Waive, Others as APC Leaders in Ughelli South

The Ughelli South Political Colonels, a formidable political pressure group, on Monday, paid a courtesy visit to the executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ughelli South Local Government Area, to inform them of the group’s existence and its activities in the area.

During the visit to the APC executives at Oginibo town Ughievwen Kingdom, Olorogun John Akaruayen Ewenede, Chairman of the Ughelli South Political Colonels, alongside Publicity Secretary Dcn Matthew Kwode, stated that the objective was to introduce the group’s executives to those of the APC in the local government area.

According to the duo, the Ughelli South Political Colonels (USPC) is a disciplined political pressure group within the APC, committed to advancing the party’s progressive ideals in the Ughelli South LGA of Delta State.

In their related words, “The group seeks to strengthen party cohesion, empower grassroots members, and promote issue-based political engagement across the local government area.

“To promote the progressive ideals of the APC by mobilizing grassroots participation, strengthening internal party democracy, and advocating for citizens’ involvement in the ongoing INEC registration exercises.

“Foster policy-driven leadership and build a disciplined, inclusive, and responsive political movement dedicated to the growth of the party and the empowerment of the community.

“Become the leading grassroots political force within the APC in Delta State, renowned for principled leadership, inclusive governance, grassroots mobilization, and the promotion of sustainable development in Ughelli South LGA and beyond”.

They emphasized that the USPC is focused on mobilizing grassroots participation through political education and community engagement, advocating for governance that addresses real issues and delivers measurable results.

“The USPC is rooted in principles of discipline, loyalty to party ideals, inclusive participation across age, gender, and class, as well as transparency, accountability, and issue-based politics.

“Our membership is open to all registered APC members in Ughelli South LGA who align with the group’s vision and support the candidacy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori, Executive Governor of Delta State, for the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

In response, Olorogun Isaiah Kekeje, speaking on behalf of the APC executives in Ughelli South LGA, expressed delight over the visit, stating that with the caliber of members in the USPC, it stands out as a significant political pressure group in the area.

He noted that prior to the group’s emergence, he had consulted top political leaders, including Olorogun John Oguma, Rt. Hon. Chris Oghenechovwen, and Rt. Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive, a member of the House of Representatives, who all gave their nod for him to receive the group.

Kekeje urged the elders in the local government not to make frivolous statements of disunity on social media, emphasizing that there are better ways to express grievances.

He advised that disputes should be settled within the LGA without issuing press statements that could stir conflict.

He encouraged members of the USPC to reach out to political leaders in the LGA to inform them of their emergence and introduce their members and mission statement.

Highlights of the visit included a unanimous endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for a second term in office.

Key executives of the All Progressives Congress present during the visit included Olorogun Isaiah Kekeje (Chairman), Mr. Sheriff Oyibo (Vice Chairman), Mr. Ambrose Oyovwe (Secretary), Mrs. Lizy Djebah (Women Leader), Mrs. Elakpa (Financial Secretary), Mr. Godwin Ewhien (Publicity Secretary), Mrs. Chicha (Welfare Officer), Hon. Paul Abada (Treasurer), Mr. Godwin Soso (Organizing Secretary), Mr. David Dadi, among others, along with the 11 Ward Chairmen.

The executive of the Ughelli South Political Colonels introduced during the visit included Chief John Ewenede (Chairman), Sir Sunday Mrakpor (Deputy Chairman), Hon. Collins Mukoro (Vice Chairman 1), Chief Matthew Ogboru (Vice Chairman 2), Prince Koyoyo Urhorho (Vice Chairman 3), Hon. Paul Etaga (General Secretary), Engr. Agberia Ochuko (Assistant Secretary 1), Chief Steven Dieseruvwe (Assistant Secretary 2), Deacon Matthew Kwode (Publicity Secretary), Mr. David Dadi (Assistant Publicity Secretary), Hon. Matthew Oguma (Treasurer), Chief Ubu Jiminyevwe (Assistant Treasurer), Chief Fidelis Tuvata (Financial Secretary), Chief Samuel Oghotomo (Organizing Secretary), Mr. Isaiah Ahwerhurho (Assistant Organizing Secretary), Mr. Godwin Ewhien (Welfare Officer), Mr. Solomo Orovwighokpeki (Auditor), Mrs. Josephine Aromata (Women Mobilization), Hon. Happy Gbeke (Youth Mobilization), Mr. Simon Umudi (Director of Operations),among others .