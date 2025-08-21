Ugborodo community urges INEC to deploy AI skits, social media for voter awareness

Ugborodo Community Management Committee, UCMC, in Delta State, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to adopt a new voter sensitisation strategy by deploying artificial-intelligence-powered comedy videos, skits and social media.

Secretary of UCMC, Eyengho Besidone, said this at the flag-off of the current voter data revalidation and continuous voter registration process in Akpakpa Community, Ugborodo.



According to him, the present method of relying on conventional media such as radio jingles, town criers and flyers was inadequate in today’s Nigeria, where Generation Z (Zoomers), tech-savvy youths, internally displaced persons and residents who have misplaced their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, constitute a large portion of those who must be reached.



“INEC must urgently pivot from the outdated playbook,” Eyengho declared. “This is 2025. The people we need to reach live on Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok, not on village notice boards. It is time to invest real funds in the platforms where the real citizens spend their attention.”



He advocated the use of AI-generated and influencer-driven comedy content to break down technical voter procedures such as how to use the applications and software tools in local languages and in culturally relatable formats.

Eyengho lamented the scanty turnout that has so far characterised the ongoing exercise in Ugborodo and neighbouring communities, attributing it to poor information dissemination and the absence of targeted enlightenment campaigns.



He therefore called on residents across the five wards of the Ugborodo Federated Communities, and by extension all eligible citizens in Warri South-West LGA, to come out in large numbers to take part in the exercise before deadlines close in.



“This process is not for INEC — it is for us,” he said. “We cannot afford to be under-represented because we failed to show up.”

Eyengho expressed hope that the ongoing INEC process will improve in the coming days if strategic adjustments are made, especially with a shift toward social-media-first engagement, youth-targeted messaging, and rural digital inclusion.