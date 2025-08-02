Uche Elendu plans big after 42nd birthday celebration

By Benjamin Njoku

Basking in the euphoria of her 42nd birthday celebration, Uche Elendu has outlined plans to make herself more visible and impactful in society. The actress turned 42 on July 14, and it was a celebration of life and personal growth for her.

At 42, Uche said that life has just begun for her, as her plans in this new age are to diversify and give back to society in a more elaborate way. The actress also wants to do a lot of collaborations in Nollywood, in addition to overseeing the activities of her NGO, which was set up to cater to the medical needs of pregnant women in rural communities.

Uche Elendu expressed her gratitude to her maker, dedicating everything she has achieved in life to God. She also resolved to accept whatever life throws at her in good faith. The actress feels happy about her age and plans to celebrate many more years as she gets older.

Regarding her custom-made birthday outfit, Uche Elendu said it was made by Selizroyal Xtra Couture, which was worth N7 million. She described the outfit as a depiction of royalty and fierce, adding that the designer brought her vision to life.