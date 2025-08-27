Uboh denies participation in Ndokwa solidarity walk for Tinubu, Omo-Agege

…Threatens legal action

The Executive Director of the Rural Electrification Fund and former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Engr. Doris Uboh, has distanced herself from reports linking her to the recent Ndokwa Nation Solidarity Walk for Tinubu and Omo-Agege.

In a statement issued by her media aide, Engr. Donald Igudia, Uboh reaffirmed her loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) but clarified that she neither attended nor was consulted to participate in the exercise.

“She at no time attended, directly or indirectly, the solidarity walk and strongly frowns at the mention of her name as one of the attendees,” the statement read.

Uboh demanded that the organisers of the event retract her name and tender an apology within 24 hours, warning that failure to do so would attract legal action.

The REF boss reiterated her commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu and pledged to continue contributing to the unity and growth of the APC.

