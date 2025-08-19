UBEC takes over LUMINAH 2030, targets education, empowerment for 1m girls

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has formally assumed control of the LUMINAH 2030 Initiative, with a bold mission to educate and economically empower one million underserved Nigerian girls by the year 2030.

Speaking at the opening of a five-day programme on the LUMINAH 2030–UBEC Migration and Establishment Agenda in Abuja, UBEC Executive Secretary, Dr. Aisha Garba, announced the formal transfer of the initiative from the Federal Ministry of Education to the Commission.

Describing the takeover as crucial for sustainability and long-term impact, Dr. Garba said LUMINAH 2030 is a transformative effort that integrates education, skills training, caregiver support, and community engagement to combat the root causes of girls’ exclusion from education.

“Lumina illuminates the path to education and empowerment. It represents a national commitment to reach Nigeria’s most marginalized girls with schooling and life-changing opportunities,” she stated.

Represented by UBEC’s Deputy Executive Secretary (Technical), Razak Akinyemi, Garba acknowledged the role of AGILE, the World Bank-supported global programme that nurtured LUMINAH from inception. She noted, however, that AGILE’s international framework has a limited lifespan, making UBEC’s institutional adoption necessary for continuity.

“Embedding LUMINAH within UBEC guarantees its institutionalization, aligns it with national education priorities, and ensures it leaves a lasting legacy. It directly supports UBEC’s 10-year roadmap (2021–2030) and Nigeria’s broader education transformation agenda,” she said.

The UBEC boss reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to work with state governments, civil society organizations, the private sector, and communities, stressing the importance of robust monitoring and accountability mechanisms.

“Every educator trained, every caregiver empowered, and every community mobilized is a victory for Nigeria,” she added.

Launched in March 2025, LUMINAH 2030 aims to provide not just formal education but also vocational training and financial empowerment for adolescent girls and their caregivers. It also supports the creation of safe and flexible learning centers and the development of gender-equitable education policies.

The initiative is currently being implemented in 12 states and the FCT, including Yobe, Taraba, Kano, Jigawa, Benue, Ebonyi, Anambra, Bayelsa, and Akwa Ibom.

Amina Buba, National Coordinator of the LUMINAH Initiative, described the handover to UBEC as a “strategic step toward sustainability and deeper impact.”

“This is more than an administrative change—it’s a deliberate shift to a more specialized and flexible system that enhances collaboration, resource mobilization, and measurable outcomes,” she said.

Buba recalled that under the Ministry of Education, strong governance structures had already been set up, including a National Steering Committee chaired by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa.

On its part, Neem Foundation, one of the implementing partners, reiterated its commitment to integrating education with financial literacy, market-relevant skills, and psychosocial support.

“True learning is only achieved when education is combined with empowerment and healing,” said Minoe Duamwan, Senior Programme Officer on Education at Neem Foundation.

As UBEC takes full ownership of LUMINAH 2030, stakeholders are optimistic that the initiative will scale new heights in improving access to inclusive, quality education for Nigerian girls.