TY Buratai Academy clinches Zaman Lafiya trophy in thrilling final

…Defeats FC Crack 8–7 on Penalties After Goalless Draw

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

MAIDUGURI — The TY Buratai Football Academy has been crowned champions of the 7th edition of the Zaman Lafiya Football Competition after edging out FC Crack in a tense penalty shootout on Sunday, August 3, 2025.

The fiercely contested final, held at the El-Kanemi Warriors Sports Centre in Maiduguri, ended 0-0 in regulation time, sending both teams into a nail-biting penalty decider. TY Buratai Academy triumphed 8–7 after an FC Crack player missed a decisive spot-kick.

One of Borno State’s most celebrated grassroots football tournaments, the Zaman Lafiya competition is designed to promote peace, youth development, and social cohesion in the North-East region. Sunday’s final drew hundreds of spectators and was held under tight security, with officials from various football bodies and stakeholders in attendance.

President of TY Buratai Football Academy, Alhaji Ibrahim Buratai, lauded his team’s performance and dedication.

“This victory is not just about football. It symbolizes unity, discipline, and the power of youth engagement in building a peaceful society,” he said.

“We must continue to encourage our youths to embrace peace and shun all forms of social vices. This is part of a non-kinetic approach to addressing insecurity and fostering development in Borno State.”

The competition, aptly named “Zaman Lafiya”—meaning “Time of Peace”—has enjoyed consistent backing from the former Chief of Army Staff and Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai (rtd), a staunch advocate of peace-building and youth empowerment in the region.

Describing the final, Ibrahim Tukur Worker, spokesperson for the TY Buratai Academy, noted, “It was one of the most entertaining fixtures in the tournament’s history. The boys played their hearts out, and in the end, the better team held their nerves.”

Highlights of the closing ceremony included the presentation of jerseys to all participating teams and awards to outstanding players and supporters of the tournament.

Dignitaries present included Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) board member Alhaji Babagana Kalli Kachallah Ozogler; Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed, OC Crack Borno State; Chairman of El-Kanemi Warriors FC, Alhaji Ibrahim Mainu Mustapha; and the club’s Technical Director, Coach Kabiru Dogo.

The Zaman Lafiya Football Competition continues to shine as a beacon of hope, giving Borno’s youth not just a platform to showcase their sporting talents, but also a path away from conflict toward peace and purposeful living.