Two PDP Assembly members defect to APC in Ondo

Ondo State House of Assembly.

Two members of the Ondo State House of Assembly, elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Felix Afe and Tope Agbulu, on Tuesday joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Afe, member representing Akoko North-West 2, while Agbulu represents Akoko South-West 2 at the Assembly.

The letters of resignation of the two lawmakers were read at the plenary by the Clerk of the Assembly, Mr Benjamin Jayeola.

The duo cited irreconcilable differences within the PDP in the state as the reason for their resignation.

Afe stated that he had made a wide consultation with his constituents and major stakeholders before making the decision.

According to him, APC, as a political platform, will enable him to deliver more dividends of democracy to his constituency.

Similarly, Agbulu stated that the APC is the most viable political platform to serve his constituents, expressing gratitude to the PDP for its support during his membership with the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that with the defection, the APC has 24 out of 26 members, while the PDP has two members in the Assembly.

Earlier, the House of Assembly enjoined the state executive council to implement the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) for the staff of the Assembly.

NAN reports that the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Ondo State Chapter, has given a 21-day ultimatum for the implementation of CONLESS by the state government.

The Majority Leader of the House of Assembly, Mr Olatunji Oshati(Ose/APC), said that the non-implementation of CONLESS in the state was a matter of public interest, adding that the legislative arm had taken it upon itself to intervene.

Oshati appealed to Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa to consider the agitation of the Assembly staff.

He added that other states in the South-West had implemented the salary structure for the staff of their respective Houses of Assembly.

The majority leader, therefore, urged the staff to exercise more patience and allow the Assembly to intervene for a peaceful resolution.

Similarly, the Speaker, Chief Olamide Oladiji, asked the Assembly staff not to take the law into their own hands but to allow dialogue instead of confrontation.

Oladiji, who commended the staff’s patience, assured them that the Assembly’s leadership would discuss the matter with the governor to find a resolution.

He stated that implementing the salary structure would enhance the staff’s capacity and efficiency.

According to him, the legislative arm will continue to protect and defend the interests of the staff.

Vanguard News