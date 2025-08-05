TVC confirms exit of ‘Your View’ host Morayo Afolabi-Brown after 12 years

TVC Communications, the parent company of TVC News, TVC Entertainment, Max FM, Adaba FM, and Yanga FM, has confirmed the resignation of Morayo Afolabi-Brown, Managing Director of TVC Entertainment and long-standing host of the popular all-women talk show, Your View.

Her departure was announced in a statement issued by the company’s Public Relations Manager, Edward Akintara, who revealed that Morayo’s final day with the organisation will be Thursday, August 29, 2025.

“After 12 impactful years at the helm of Your View, Morayo has chosen to step down in order to fully dedicate herself to a passion project she has nurtured over the years. While we are saddened to see her leave, we celebrate her outstanding contributions to the show, the network, and the countless lives she has touched across Nigeria and beyond.

“Morayo’s presence on Your View will be deeply missed, but the programme remains strong and committed to delivering the same quality and relevance our viewers have come to expect.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Morayo for her dedication, vision, and inspiration throughout her time with TVC Communications. As she embarks on this exciting new chapter, we wish her continued success and fulfillment. Her legacy will always be a valued part of our story, and she remains a beloved member of the TVC family.

“We kindly ask the public and media to continue showing Morayo the same respect and support she has earned over the years.

“For official updates or enquiries, please contact our Corporate Communications team or refer to our verified channels,” the statement said.