Turning setbacks into strength: Taiwo Adeleye’s call to Ibadan youths

For many young Nigerians, the road to success often feels like climbing a mountain barefoot — steep, rugged, and uncertain.

On Wednesday in Ibadan, dancer and movement analyst Taiwo Adeleye reminded youths that those very struggles can become the soil where resilience grows.

At the launch of his book Soil of Resilience and the unveiling of a community empowerment project of the same name, Adeleye spoke less about his own achievements and more about the battles young people face daily — unemployment, limited opportunities, and the pressure to “japa” in search of greener pastures.

“Resilience is not about being immune to challenges,” he said. “It’s about being brave enough to face them head-on. Strength lies not in the ability to avoid challenges, but in the capacity to overcome them.”

The Soil of Resilience Initiative Project aims to give young people practical tools to do just that. Through IT training, vocational and entrepreneurship skills, alongside creative outlets such as dance, drama, and cultural storytelling, the project seeks to reach indigent youths and mentor them towards self-reliance.

For Adeleye, who grew up in Nigeria before training abroad and becoming the first West African Certified Movement Therapist, giving back is personal. “Mentorship has transformative power,” he explained. “It can help young people grow into confident individuals who, in turn, give back to their communities.”

The project is already drawing support from the Oyo State Agency for Youth Development. Its chairman, Prince Adebowale Falana, urged young people to take ownership of their futures, saying skills acquisition and entrepreneurship remain critical in today’s economy. “The state is willing to partner with anyone with genuine ideas for youth development,” he added.

The book Soil of Resilience itself is not a manual of success stories but a meditation on struggle and survival. Reviewer Mrs. Ronke Giwa-Onafuwa, General Manager of Dominion Television, described it as an “authentic account of resilience and passion,” noting its ten chapters offer readers both inspiration and practical lessons on navigating life’s hurdles.

The launch event combined book readings with panel discussions and cultural performances, but what lingered most was Adeleye’s message: setbacks are not dead ends, they are training grounds.

In a city where many youths juggle multiple hustles just to stay afloat, Adeleye’s words struck a chord. His initiative may not solve all the challenges overnight, but it plants a seed — that resilience is not only about enduring hardship, but about daring to thrive in spite of it.