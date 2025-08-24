Tunde Star emerges with Unique Afro-Amapiano Sound

By Ayo Onikoyi

Shaibu Abubakar Babatunde, better known as Tunde Star, is making waves in the Nigerian music industry with a fresh fusion of Afrobeats and Amapiano. The Edo-born artist from Agbede, Etsako West, now based in Cape Town, South Africa, reveals that music has always been part of his life.

“I started singing early but paused to hustle for money to push my career. Now I’m back fully,” Tunde shared.

Drawing inspiration from legends like Fela Kuti and contemporary superstar Olamide, he coins his style as “Afro Amapiano.” His debut single Dorime Vibe has gained notable traction on Spotify and Audiomack, followed by Shima, a track influenced by South African culture and lifestyle.

Although navigating the challenges of being an independent artist, Tunde continues to build his fanbase under his label, TMG (The Money Gang). He aims to collaborate with big names such as Olamide and American rapper Lil Durk, promising more singles in the near future.

“I see Afrobeats taking over the world, and in five years I want to be among the biggest artistes globally,” he declared confidently.