Trump welcomes Putin in Alaska to discuss Russia–Ukraine conflict

United States President Donald Trump on Friday welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, for a summit focused on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

It is the two leaders’ first face-to-face encounter since 2019 and their first standalone summit since meeting in Helsinki in 2018.

After a warm handshake on the tarmac, the pair posed for photographs before travelling together in the US presidential vehicle to the meeting venue.

Trump rolled out the red carpet for his Russian counterpart, clapping as Putin approached after disembarking from his aircraft. Both leaders arrived with senior aides.

The initial one-on-one meeting expanded into a three-on-three session, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff joining Trump, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov sat alongside Putin.

The Kremlin had earlier said the talks could last as long as six or seven hours.

Meanwhile, protests in support of Ukraine are taking place near the summit venue in Alaska.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is not attending the talks, said ahead of the meeting that there is “no indication” Russia wants to end the war.

While describing the summit as “needed,” he insisted Kyiv must also be included in negotiations to ensure “effective decisions” are reached.

“As Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin prepared to meet in Alaska earlier, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Russia to end the war that it itself has started,” his office said. Writing on X.

Zelensky added, “Security guarantees are needed. Lasting peace is needed. Everyone knows the key objectives. I want to thank everyone who is helping to achieve real results.”