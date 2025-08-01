Trump slaps Nigeria with 15% tariff in expanded global trade offensive

Nigeria and dozens of other countries have been hit with a 15% import tariff under a sweeping trade order signed by US President Donald Trump, as part of his administration’s revised global tariff strategy.

The White House announced the updated reciprocal tariff rates on Thursday, marking a significant escalation in Trump’s broader trade offensive that began earlier this year.

In April, Trump imposed a 14% tariff on Nigerian imports, citing the need for fairer trade terms. That move was followed by a 90-day grace period to allow time for bilateral trade negotiations, pushing the final decision deadline to August 1.

However, the majority of talks failed to result in new trade agreements. As a result, the new tariff rates are now being implemented, with Nigeria among dozens of countries facing increased duties under the revised plan.

African countries, including Nigeria, were unable to secure individual trade deals with the United States despite urgent efforts from both sides. During the negotiation window, Trump also reintroduced travel restrictions targeting several African nations. Though Nigeria was initially exempt, it was later added to the list as the policy evolved.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, noted that West African nations were eager to strengthen trade ties with the United States but pointed to the travel restrictions as a major hindrance.

Under the revised tariff schedule:

15% tariffs now apply to Nigeria, Angola, Ghana, South Korea, Turkey, Japan, Israel, Norway, and several others.

10% tariffs target countries such as the Falkland Islands, the United Kingdom, and others not explicitly listed.

Tariffs climb to 18% for Nicaragua, 19% for countries like Indonesia and Pakistan, and 20% for Bangladesh, Vietnam, and others.

More severe penalties include 25–41% tariffs for countries like India, South Africa, Iraq, and Syria.

Switzerland faces a steep 39% duty, while Laos and Myanmar are hit with 40%.

Syria tops the list at 41%.

Meanwhile, negotiations are still ongoing with China, Washington’s main trade rival.

Canada is facing a 35% tariff, while Mexico was hit with a trio of levies, including a 50% duty on metals. Brazil, previously under a 10% tariff, was slapped with an additional 40% charge on Thursday, bringing its total to 50%.