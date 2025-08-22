Trump says ‘nice’ that Canada removing tariffs on some US goods

US President Donald Trump on Friday praised Canada’s decision to remove all tariffs on goods that are compliant with an existing North American trade treaty.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is “removing his retaliatory tariffs, which I thought was nice,” Trump told reporters during a White House event, adding “I like Carney a lot. I think he’s a good, good person, and we had a very good talk yesterday.”
