Trump reaffirms support for Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara

US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed support for Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, saying a Moroccan autonomy plan for the territory was the sole solution to the disputed region, Reuters quoted state news agency MAP on Saturday.

According to MAP, in a felicitation message to HM King Mohammed VI in commemoration of the Throne Day of the Kingdom of Morocco, President Trump reiterates US recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara, adding that support for Moroccan autonomy proposal is the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute.

“I also reiterate that the United States recognizes Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara and supports Morocco’s serious, credible, and realistic Autonomy Proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute,” President Trump stresses in his message to the Sovereign.”

Morocco celebrates July 30 as the ascension date of King Mohammed VI to the throne, and the 2025 anniversary marks 26 years anniversary of the monarch’s reign.

Extending his congratulations on behalf of the US to HM the King and the Moroccan people, President Trump states that “the United States deeply values our strong and enduring partnership with Morocco.

“Together, we are advancing shared priorities for peace and security in the region, including by building on the Abraham Accords, combatting terrorism and expanding commercial cooperation that benefits both Americans and Moroccans.

“I look forward to continuing our collaboration to promote regional stability, prosperity and peace,” the US President concludes.