Trump demands swift action to remove homeless people from US capital

Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded the immediate removal of homeless people from Washington.

“The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump wrote on his social media site Truth Social, posting photos showing tents and litter along the roadside.

“We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. The Criminals, you don’t have to move out. We’re going to put you in jail where you belong.”

Trump also referred to a press conference scheduled for Monday on crime and cleanliness in the U.S. capital.

He said the city should become “safer and more beautiful than it ever was before.”

Washington, as the U.S. capital, is unique in that it is governed by a local mayor and council but remains under significant federal oversight.

Trump, a Republican, frequently criticises the city’s Democratic mayor, Muriel Bowser.

According to U.S. media reports, the federal government is drawing up plans to deploy hundreds of National Guard members to implement Trump’s goals, but no final decision has yet been made.

Trump himself gave no details on how he intends to remove the homeless from the city.

Two weeks ago, the U.S. president announced plans to take action against homeless people near the White House.

“I think it’s terrible, and we’ll have them removed immediately,” he said. (dpa/NAN)