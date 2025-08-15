Trump calls Putin smart, says Ukraine‘ll decide territorial issues

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 06: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Apple CEO Tim Cook in the Oval Office of the White House on August 6, 2025 in Washington, DC. Apple Inc. announced a $100 billion investment in manufacturing facilities in the U.S., on top of an announcement in February committing over the next four years to a $500 billion investment in the U.S. economy and the addition of 20,000 new jobs. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

US President Donald Trump has reiterated that he will not make any agreements with Russian President Vladimir Putin without involving Ukraine.

While he plans to discuss territorial issues during the summit in Alaska on Friday, Trump stressed that no decisions will be made.

“I’ve got to let Ukraine make that decision, and I think they’ll make a proper decision, but I’m not here to negotiate for Ukraine,” he told reporters aboard Air Force One, describing his role as bringing Putin “to the table.”

Trump also highlighted his cooperation with European powers on the Ukraine issue.

He described Putin as “a smart guy,” and added that he considers himself the same.

“There’s a good respect level on both sides,” Trump said, noting that Putin would be accompanied by numerous Russian business leaders and appeared keen on collaboration with the U.S.

However, he warned that if Putin does not pursue peace in Ukraine, Moscow could face “economically severe” sanctions. (dpa/NAN)