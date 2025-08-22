Truck rams into shops, killing 3 persons, injuring others in Ebonyi

Ebonyi Map

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI—A concrete mixer truck rams into shops, killing three persons and injuring others along Nwanwu Junction, Igbeagu, along the Enugu-Abakaliki Ogoja highway in Ebonyi State.

It was gathered that the truck lost control and crashed into shops and injuring some people and destroying property.

Eyewitness said a cement mixer truck lost control as its brake failed while descending from Nwezenyi junction.Sources said the truck, in an attempt to avoid colliding with a motorcycle rider emerging from Offia Oku Amachi Road, veered off the road and rammed into nearby shops.

The source said among the most affected were one drinking shop and two food vendors’ makeshift stalls, which were completely destroyed in the crash.pact left many victims trapped and injured, with emergency responders and bystanders rescuing some and rushing them to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention.

He described the accident as horrific, with victims lying unconscious and properties reduced to rubble.“It was a scene of sorrow. We can only pray that no more deaths are recorded,” a source stated.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ebonyi State, Anthony Ogodo, confirmed the incident.

“The unit commander at Igbeagu and the officers there got the information and rushed to the scene.

“ So, when they got the news, they rushed there immediately. It happened along the Ogojo Abakaliki trunk road.”

Ogbodo said the accident involved a Mercedes-Benz cement mixer, which rammed into people at a local drinking joint and killed three people instantly.

He noted that the Road Safety officials took the corpses of the deceased to St Vincent Hospital in Ndubia.