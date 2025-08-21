Truck loses control on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, motorcyclist escapes serious injury

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) said a cement-laden truck lost control on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, narrowly missing a motorcyclist and pedestrians on the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

TRACE’s Divisional Commander, Mr Salau Hammed, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ota, Ogun.

According to Hammed, the incident, which involved three males, occurred at about 2:50 p.m. at the toll-gate axis of the expressway.

He explained that the truck, coming from Sango, lost control due to brake failure and collided with a motorcycle and pedestrians.

The truck, with registration number FGE 268 ZS, and a Bajaj motorcycle were involved, with the motorcyclist sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

“The injured person,which happened to be a commercial motorcycle was taken to Ota General Hospital, for intensive treatment.”he said.

Hammed said that the vehicle had been towed off the road to ease the free flow of traffic in the area.

The divisional commander of TRACE advised motorists to ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before putting them on the road.

Hammed cautioned road users against excessive speed, warning that it could lead to unnecessary loss of lives in the event of mechanical faults.