Troops rescue 11 hostages, recover arms in major offensive in Benue and Taraba

Troops of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have rescued 11 kidnapped victims and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in a coordinated offensive across parts of Benue and Taraba States.

A credible military source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the daring operation was conducted by troops of Sector I Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) between Saturday and Sunday.

He added that the operation was led by the Commander, Col. KO Bukoye, with aerial support from the Air Component and blocking manoeuvres by Sector III in Gindin Mangoro, Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba.

According to the source, the simultaneous assault targeted criminal hideouts in the Tse-Ahur and Chito general areas of the Ukum Local Government of Benue.

“The operation, which demonstrated strategic joint-force coordination, resulted in a successful engagement with suspected kidnappers.

“Upon contact, the troops overwhelmed the adversaries with superior firepower, leading to the arrest of two suspects while others fled, abandoning both captives and weapons.

“A follow-up search-and-rescue mission led to the recovery of 11 hostages, comprising four women and seven men. All victims received medical attention and are being processed for reunification with their families.

“Items recovered from the criminal enclave included four FN rifles, three G3 rifles, four AK-47 rifles, one PKT machine gun, one locally fabricated dane gun, and multiple magazines and rounds of various calibres.

“Troops also recovered smoke canisters and fetish charms,” he said.

The source revealed that the operation culminated in the destruction of the bandits’ camp and logistical infrastructure, thereby denying the criminals freedom of action in the region.

He said the Force Commander of OPWS, Maj.-Gen. Moses Gara, who was on the ground to oversee the mission, commended the troops for their gallantry and tactical discipline.

“He reaffirmed the commitment of OPWS to rooting out criminal elements in line with the strategic directive of the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, and the broader vision of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“Gara also appreciated the CDS and service chiefs for their continued support, noting that recent gains were due to prompt deployment of resources, effective interagency collaboration, and sustained operational momentum.

“He assured that troops would maintain pressure on criminal elements and intensify efforts to restore lasting peace across Benue, Taraba, and Nasarawa,” he added. (NAN)