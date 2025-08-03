Troops recover arms cache from fleeing herdsmen in Benue

Armed herdsman

…Neutralize Bandits, Destroy Camps

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have continued to record significant gains in their mission to restore peace and security in Benue State, recovering arms, neutralizing bandits, and destroying criminal camps in clearance operations carried out over the weekend.

In a daring patrol on August 2, 2025, OPWS troops stormed Tse Adudu in the Gbanga/Tongo Council Ward, where they recovered a cache of arms and ammunition abandoned by fleeing armed herdsmen believed to be responsible for repeated farm invasions and crop destruction in Akpiti village.

Acting on credible intelligence provided by locals, the troops moved into the settlement following reports of cows being illegally grazed on farmlands, posing a threat to local farmers. On sighting the soldiers, the herders reportedly abandoned their cattle and fled into the nearby bushes.

A thorough search of the area led to the recovery of: One AK-47 rifle, One magazine and Five rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition

All were concealed in a blanket and hidden inside a makeshift hut.

Major General Moses Gara, Force Commander of OPWS, commended the troops for their gallantry, professionalism, and swift response to threats against rural communities. He also lauded community members for their patriotism in providing vital intelligence that aided the success of the operation.

Gara reaffirmed OPWS’s commitment to restoring peace and promoting food security and economic activity in the region, urging continued collaboration between residents and security forces to tackle criminality effectively.

Bandits Neutralized in Makurdi Clearance Operation

In a related operation, troops of the 401 Special Forces Brigade/Sector 1 OPWS, in collaboration with local hunters, conducted a clearance patrol in the Tatough general area of Makurdi LGA, resulting in the neutralization of bandits and destruction of their camps.

The operation included a fighting patrol and escort for bereaved family members traveling to Tse-Ayele village for a burial. Troops cleared several identified hotspots, including Mdoor, Anter, Tse-Gegu, Tse-Akaajime, Tse-Agam, and Ndor villages.

While advancing through Tse-Akaajime, the troops encountered armed bandits. A brief but intense firefight ensued, leading to the death of one bandit, while others fled with gunshot wounds, abandoning their hideout.

Recovered items included:

Two Tecno mobile phones

Three motorcycles

All suspected to have been used for coordinating criminal operations.

Troops subsequently destroyed all discovered bandit camps, effectively denying the criminals the opportunity to regroup or reestablish themselves in the area.

Troops deployed in Tatough have since maintained aggressive foot and perimeter patrols to ensure sustained security and reassure local communities of their safety.

Colonel KD Bukoye, Acting Commander of the 401 Special Forces Brigade and Sector 1 OPWS, praised the troops for their courage and discipline, urging them to remain vigilant and continue pressing forward to rid Benue State of criminal elements.