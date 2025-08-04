Troops neutralize 17 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno, detonate 14 IEDs

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

MAIDUGURI — Troops of the North East Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), have killed 17 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and safely detonated 14 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in a series of coordinated operations across multiple local government areas in Borno State and parts of Adamawa State.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued on Monday by Captain Reuben Kovangiya, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command, on behalf of the Theatre Commander, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar.

According to the statement, the operations were carried out between July 23 and August 2, 2025, targeting terrorist hideouts in Bama, Konduga, Gwoza, Magumeri, and Biu LGAs of Borno State, and extending to Michika LGA in Adamawa State.

The offensive, supported by airstrikes from the Air Component of OPHK and assisted by the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), included fighting patrols, ambushes, clearance missions, and logistics disruption strategies.

“The operations led to the neutralization of several terrorists, recovery of assorted arms and ammunition, and the discovery and safe detonation of IEDs planted to inflict casualties on civilians and troops,” the statement read.

Recovered items include: Several AK-47 rifles, PKT machine guns, and AK-47 magazines, A cache of 7.62mm ammunition, 2,300 litres of diesel (AGO) and over 1,000 litres of petrol (PMS) and Two generators, a tricycle, bags of rice, solar panels, and several motorcycles

In addition to combat gains, the statement highlighted the successful return of over 987 internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their ancestral home in Mandaragrau, Biu LGA, as part of Borno State Government’s ongoing resettlement efforts.

OPHK troops also conducted joint cross-border operations with Nigerien forces in the Diffa–Duji–Damasak corridor, further strengthening regional security collaboration.

“The sustained offensive operations underscore our commitment to restoring peace and enabling socio-economic activities to resume in the North East,” Captain Kovangiya added.

The military reaffirmed its dedication to intensifying operations in line with directives from the high command, vowing to deny terrorist elements freedom of action across the region.